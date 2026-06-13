Thieves raid Lau Fau Shan farmhouse stealing $5.5m in valuables

A massive daytime burglary at a farm in Lau Fau Shan has left a local business owner searching for answers after thieves made off with over HK$5.5 million in cash, luxury watches, and traditional gold jewelry on Friday.

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The incident occurred at a 60,000-square-foot property on Kai Pak Ling Road.

The site serves as both an agricultural business and a private residence, with the 50-year-old farm operator having converted a 2,000-square-foot section of the premises into a home for his family.

According to police sources, the victim and his family had left the residence early Friday morning at around 7am to travel north across the border for work.

When they returned home shortly after 5pm, they discovered their living quarters had been thoroughly ransacked and immediately alerted the authorities.

An initial assessment of the losses revealed a staggering haul of high-value items.

The stolen property included HK$320,000 in cash, 8,000 yuan in cash and four Rolex watches valued collectively at HK$300,000.

Additionally, the burglars targeted an extensive collection of traditional gold valuables, taking three gold bars worth HK$450,000, six pairs of custom dragon and phoenix wedding bangles valued at HK$3 million, and an assortment of other gold ornaments estimated at HK$1.5 million.

Following an initial investigation and forensic search at the scene, detectives believe the intruders gained access to the home by prying open a window and used the same route to make their escape.

The case has been officially classified as a burglary, and the investigation is currently being spearheaded by the Yuen Long District Criminal Investigation Team.