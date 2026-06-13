Wo Che poultry stall reports drop in business after implicated in bird flu case

The live poultry stall at Sha Tin's Wo Che Market linked to a toddler's recent H9 bird flu infection remained open for business as usual on Saturday.

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However, stall employees reported a noticeable drop in daily sales, while neighborhood residents say they are taking extra precautions to ensure their young children keep a safe distance from the poultry vendors.

The localized anxiety follows Friday's confirmation by the Centre for Health Protection that a two-year-old boy contracted the Influenza A (H9) virus.

Epidemiological investigations revealed the toddler, who is currently in stable condition with mild symptoms, had visited the market twice with his family during the incubation period.

Officials believe he contracted the virus indirectly after lingering around the fresh provision shop and touching the surrounding environment.

Poultry stall remains operational amid investigations

Despite the confirmed infection, the implicated chicken stall at Wo Che Market continued its normal operations over the weekend. Market foot traffic appeared largely unaffected, with residents going about their daily grocery shopping.

However, staff at the poultry stall acknowledged the dip in sales compared to regular days and noted that several customers had inquired about the infection and the stall's hygiene practices.

Workers maintained that they have consistently adhered to safety protocols, including wearing masks and regularly sanitizing the area.

Health officials, in collaboration with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, have already launched a thorough investigation and collected environmental samples from the stall.

As of now, none of the stall employees have displayed any symptoms of the virus.

Vendors and residents remain calm but cautious

The local community has reacted to the news with general calm. Nearby vendors expressed little fear regarding the H9 virus itself, noting they rarely approach the live poultry section, though some shared concerns that the news might temporarily reduce overall market footfall and impact their livelihoods.

Shoppers also seemed largely unfazed, with several residents mentioning they rely on their standard habit of wearing face masks and generally avoid purchasing live poultry.

However, parents visiting the market with young children indicated they are exercising heightened vigilance.

Mothers reported taking extra care to ensure their children maintain a strict distance from the chicken stalls and wear their masks properly to avoid any accidental contact with contaminated surfaces.

Health authorities warn parents of environmental risks

The Centre for Health Protection emphasized that the primary transmission route for the Influenza A (H9) virus is through direct contact with infected poultry or indirect contact with environments contaminated by poultry droppings.

Given the boy's activities, officials strongly suspect he contracted the virus by touching contaminated surfaces at the market.

Authorities issued a specific advisory urging parents to avoid bringing young children to areas where live poultry is sold.

Officials highlighted that toddlers not only have weaker immune systems and less developed hand hygiene habits, but their shorter physical stature also puts them in closer proximity to potentially contaminated lower surfaces and poultry droppings, significantly increasing their risk of infection.