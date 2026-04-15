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NEWS

Racing meets Rugby: Happy Valley showcases unique double-header

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Happy Valley Racecourse played host to a unique double-header on Wednesday, as the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC) joined forces with Hong Kong China Rugby (HKCR) and the Hong Kong Football Club (HKFC) for the inaugural “Racing with Rugby” event.

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For the first time, the HKFC 10s rugby tournament took place during the day, followed by a night of horse racing at Happy Valley. Spectators enjoyed a seamless transition from high-energy rugby matches to world-class racing, with the festivities capped off by live performances from singer Jason Donovan and ABBA tribute band BABBA.

The celebration dinner was attended by Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui; HKJC chairman Martin Liao Cheung-kong; HKJC chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges; HKCR chairman Chris Brooke; HKFC president Nicholas Hunsworth and HKJC Steward.

Law described the collaboration as proof of Hong Kong’s status as Asia’s events capital. “The partnership is about more than just sports. It is also a testament to collaboration, innovation and a shared commitment to elevating Hong Kong as a global sports destination.”

Liao noted that racing and rugby are both “mainstays” of Hong Kong’s expanding role as a global hub for sports tourism and thanked HKCR and the HKFC for their partnership in bringing the two sports together.

As part of its commitment to community sports, the HKJC is serving as Official Community Partner of both the HKFC 10s and the Hong Kong Sevens, supporting youth and outreach programs and making sports accessible to over 12,000 people this year.

Racing with RugbyHKJCHKCRHKFC

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