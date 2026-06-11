HKJC injects over $203m for new Zaha Hadid-designed HKUST residence

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The Hong Kong Jockey Club has backed the launch of a new state-of-the-art undergraduate residence at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a donation exceeding HK$203 million, aiming to transform the campus into a premier hub for global talent. Officially opened on Thursday, the Jockey Club i-Village will provide more than 1,500 hostel places, enabling the university to accommodate all first-year students while enhancing the city's appeal to overseas scholars.

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State-of-the-art design and green living

Designed by the world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects, the sprawling complex comprises four multi-story residential blocks spanning over 35,000 square meters of construction floor area.

To foster a vibrant and inclusive community, the facility features centralized living and co-working spaces alongside specialized amenities, including a dedicated zen garden, a modern fitness room, and a spacious multi-purpose hall.

The project was built with eco-friendly principles in mind, earning a provisional BEAM Plus Platinum rating.

This focus on sustainable development is expected to bolster Hong Kong's reputation as a progressive and green destination for international students, aligning with broader national goals to deepen global academic cooperation.

Nurturing leaders and easing local traffic

The opening ceremony on Thursday was attended by several prominent figures, including Jockey Club Deputy Chairman Lester Huang, HKUST Pro-Chancellor John Chan, HKUST Council Chairman Harry Shum, HKUST Court Chairman Andrew Liao, and HKUST President Nancy Ip.

Speaking at the launch, Huang explained that the completion of the residence hall represents the realization of a collaborative six-year vision involving the Hong Kong government, the Charities Trust, and the university.

He noted that the initiative aims to empower young scholars to follow their ambitions, ultimately cultivating the next generation of leaders who can drive Hong Kong’s economic progress and support national prosperity.

Huang added that the i-Village marks the fourth and largest housing project the club has co-funded at HKUST.

Beyond student life, the addition of these residential units will yield local community benefits by allowing all freshmen to live on campus, which is projected to significantly ease commuter traffic congestion in the surrounding Sai Kung and Tseung Kwan O districts.

A forty-year partnership in science and technology

The Jockey Club's involvement with HKUST is deeply rooted, stretching back to the university's planning and establishment phases between 1987 and 1992. Over the last four decades, the Charities Trust has funded more than 40 separate development projects across the campus.

Among these joint efforts is the creation of five dedicated STEM laboratories, which focus on cutting-edge research in high-tech fields such as artificial intelligence, regenerative medicine, sustainable energy, and computational genomics.

These facilities are designed to build a strong pipeline of local and international scientific talent, supporting Hong Kong’s ongoing transition into a leading global innovation and technology hub as outlined under national development plans.