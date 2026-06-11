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Signaling fault disrupts MTR Tseung Kwan O Line, services returning to normal

NEWS
2 hours ago
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MTR services on the Tseung Kwan O Line are resuming normal operations following a signaling equipment fault near Po Lam Station that led to delays on Thursday evening.

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The incident, which occurred around 6pm and lasted for about an hour, extended journey times by 10 to 15 minutes for passengers traveling between North Point and either Po Lam or LOHAS Park stations.

The MTR Corporation implemented passenger flow management measures at affected stations, including opening turnstiles to let passengers exit freely during the disruption.

(Updated at 7.19pm)

Tseung Kwan O Linedelay

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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