Signaling fault disrupts MTR Tseung Kwan O Line, services returning to normal

MTR services on the Tseung Kwan O Line are resuming normal operations following a signaling equipment fault near Po Lam Station that led to delays on Thursday evening.

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The incident, which occurred around 6pm and lasted for about an hour, extended journey times by 10 to 15 minutes for passengers traveling between North Point and either Po Lam or LOHAS Park stations.

The MTR Corporation implemented passenger flow management measures at affected stations, including opening turnstiles to let passengers exit freely during the disruption.

(Updated at 7.19pm)