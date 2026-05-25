HK first astronaut’s family shares memories, ancestral ties amid historic space mission

The Shenzhou-23 spacecraft successfully docked with the Tiangong space station on Monday morning, with the family of Lai Ka-ying sharing insights into the upbringing that shaped Hong Kong’s first payload specialist.

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Speaking from the family’s Hong Kong home, Lai Ka-man, Ka-ying’s elder sister, reflected on their formative years. She described how their parents instilled in them a deep connection to both their home city and their ancestral roots in Shunde, Guangdong province.

Their father, who migrated to Hong Kong in the 1950s, made it a priority to teach both sisters the national anthem at an early age, ensuring they appreciated their heritage despite growing up in the city.

“He always reminded us that we are from Shunde, and that there is no home without a country,” Lai Ka-man recalled.

She described Ka-ying as disciplined, resilient, meticulous, and possessing an extraordinary calm under pressure—qualities she believes were vital for her sister’s selection as an astronaut.

Yet behind the scenes, Ka-ying’s greatest challenge has been the emotional strain of leaving her young family behind. Her two children are currently cared for by their grandparents and extended family.

Reminiscing about visits to their ancestral home in Luzhou village, Shunde—an 800-year-old community—Ka-man recalled their mother’s beloved home-cooked meals, especially her renowned fish curd. The family’s achievements have not gone unnoticed; villagers in Shunde have expressed immense pride in Ka-ying’s historic feat.

As the space mission continues, the Lai family looks forward to a heartfelt reunion.

Lai Ka-man said she eagerly awaits a family reunion dinner where they can enjoy egg waffles — her sister’s favorite Hong Kong street snack — as it will mark not just a homecoming, but the continuation of family traditions that have endured across generations.