logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Smile amid zero gravity: HK’s first astronaut adapts to space life with high spirits

NEWS
47 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Two weeks after the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft lifted off, Hong Kong's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying has fully adapted to life in microgravity, according to the latest footage from the Tiangong space station. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The video, released on Sunday, captured Lai alongside mission commander Zhu Yangzhu and crewmate Zhang Zhiyuan working side by side on space science experiments. 

Maintaining her signature smile, Lai appeared in good spirits throughout the footage, operating electronic instruments with full concentration in her blue work suit and enjoying cheerful moments with her crewmates. 

In one scene, the trio was seen sharing a space meal with laughter at a small table, with a sunflower nearby. 

After the footage was released, some social media users noticed that the astronauts' faces appeared slightly swollen, but space experts explained this is a normal "puffy face syndrome" caused by fluid shifts in microgravity. 

Without gravity, fluids naturally travel upwards into the astronaut’s face and head, causing a temporary "puffy" appearance, which typically eases as the body adapts and completely resolves within hours to a week after returning to Earth.

It is understood that the Shenzhou-23 crew will conduct over 100 new scientific and application projects, with a focus on space life sciences, space materials science, microgravity fluid physics, aeropspace medicine, and new space technologies.

Shenzhou-23 spacecraftLai Ka-ying

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK's first astronaut home by 2027, with live space chat in the works: Tech chief
NEWS
31-05-2026 15:08 HKT
Lai Ka-ying
First HKSAR astronaut result of 'one country, two systems', says Chinese Foreign Ministry
NEWS
27-05-2026 21:07 HKT
HK's first astronaut Lai Ka-ying inspires youth to join aerospace mission, says Beijing
NEWS
27-05-2026 14:03 HKT
HK first astronaut’s family shares memories, ancestral ties amid historic space mission
NEWS
25-05-2026 19:37 HKT
City's first astronaut earns full confidence from longtime advisor
NEWS
25-05-2026 16:04 HKT
Shenzhou-23 astronauts lift spirits on their ride to launch
NEWS
25-05-2026 13:01 HKT
John Lee wishes first HK astronaut success ahead of national space mission
NEWS
24-05-2026 13:09 HKT
(File photo)
HK travel agencies target ‘silver-hair’ travelers with premium Central Asia tours
NEWS
20 mins ago
Dismissed Tuen Mun school principal to pursue contract rights after Singapore clash
NEWS
47 mins ago
Govt-led delegation secures opportunities across Central Asia
NEWS
50 mins ago
Legal concerns rise as mainland mothers promote 'Master's Degree loophole' for cheap Hong Kong births
NEWS
23 hours ago
logo
Waterspout captivates border residents amid thunderstorms and heavy rain
NEWS
06-06-2026 17:03 HKT
Viral online discussion reveals extraordinary perks for some Hong Kong domestic helpers
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.