John Lee reports swift progress on new Huanggang Port testing and Wang Fuk Court acquisitions

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has assured the public that authorities are working at full capacity to prepare the new Huanggang Port for its official opening, while also revealing that over 90 percent of Wang Fuk Court homeowners have accepted the government's property acquisition offers.

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Intense testing underway at Huanggang Port

The Legislative Council recently passed the bill regarding the new Hong Kong Port Area at Huanggang Port, which is scheduled to take effect on July 31.

However, the exact date for when public border crossings will commence remains unannounced.

When asked on Tuesday whether the facility would open before National Day on October 1, Lee stated that the Hong Kong and Shenzhen governments are rapidly advancing the installation of equipment, facility checks, and extensive operational drills.

He emphasized that the ultimate goal is to open the port to the public as early as possible, adding that an official announcement will be made once a final decision is reached.

Lee elaborated that following the establishment of the Hong Kong Port Area, authorities from both cities will carry out comprehensive system installations and operational tests, including traffic stress tests.

He noted that the primary objective is to guarantee that all facilities operate effectively and smoothly.

Drawing on previous border control experiences, he expects the arrangements to be orderly and safe, ultimately providing travelers with an excellent border-crossing experience.

Over 90 percent of Wang Fuk Court owners accept buyouts

Addressing the ongoing relocation efforts at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Lee reported significant progress since the government began issuing acquisition notices to residents.

As of Monday, nearly 91 percent of property owners had signed documents accepting the government's offer, with over half having already completed their sale and purchase agreements.

Some owners have also officially finalized their deed transfers. Lee described the acquisition process as proceeding smoothly and encouraged the remaining households to make their decisions promptly.

The Chief Executive stressed that the administration is handling the situation with empathy, reason, and strict adherence to the law.

By taking on the property acquisitions, the government assumes various risks, including compensation uncertainties and potential long-term legal disputes, with the intention of helping residents return to their normal lives as quickly as possible.

To support this initiative, the administration recently sought an additional US$1 billion in funding from the Legislative Council, raising the total prepared capital from US$4 billion to US$5 billion.

Lee assured residents that the government will continue its outreach efforts, encouraging those with concerns to seek assistance through dedicated explanation teams or their assigned social workers, promising a flexible and pragmatic approach to their individual needs.