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NEWS

Terror on the tracks: Knife-wielding man at Tin Shui Wai platform puts commuters on high alert

NEWS
45 mins ago
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A woman's routine Light Rail ride in Tin Shui Wai turned into a chilling ordeal after she spotted a knife-wielding man pacing nearby, prompting her to warn all commuters to stay highly vigilant of their surroundings.

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The passenger recounted her terrifying encounter on social media on Tuesday, sharing that she spotted a man holding an unsheathed, long knife on the platform at the Tin Wing Stop.

“It was truly terrifying... the man kept looking around as if he wanted people nearby to notice him,” she wrote.

Despite children, domestic helpers, and strollers being present on both the platform and the train, she noted that all passengers remained remarkably calm.

Hoping to avoid the man, she boarded a different train car, but she quickly noticed him exit the train and walk directly toward her section. This prompted her to make a last-second escape.

"I stole a glance at his knife and it gave me goosebumps, so I got off just before the doors closed," she added.

Fearing the man might snap at any moment, she explained that she stayed silent and avoided making any sudden movements that might alert him. Concluding her post, she reminded the public to stay alert and prioritize personal safety, warning against any risky actions that could provoke a confrontation.

The alarming post received widespread support from the online community, with many commenters urging the public to remain calm to avoid drawing attention to themselves in such situations.

“It is safest to pretend nothing has happened and walk away,” one user wrote.

Meanwhile, several commenters criticized other passengers at the station whose attention remained fixed on their phones, pointing out a dangerous lack of awareness of their immediate surroundings.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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