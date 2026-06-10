8-year-old girl dies after collapsing at Lantau village home

An eight-year-old girl died after collapsing at her home on Lantau Island on Wednesday morning (Jun 10).

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Police received a report at 8.27am that the girl had lost consciousness at a village house in Lo Uk Tsuen on South Lantau Road. Her mother found her unconscious and called for help.

Rescuers arrived to find the girl unresponsive. The Government Flying Service dispatched a helicopter to airlift her to Eastern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite resuscitation efforts.

Police are investigating the case.