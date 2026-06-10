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NEWS

8-year-old girl dies after collapsing at Lantau village home

NEWS
1 hour ago
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An eight-year-old girl died after collapsing at her home on Lantau Island on Wednesday morning (Jun 10).

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Police received a report at 8.27am that the girl had lost consciousness at a village house in Lo Uk Tsuen on South Lantau Road. Her mother found her unconscious and called for help.

Rescuers arrived to find the girl unresponsive. The Government Flying Service dispatched a helicopter to airlift her to Eastern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead despite resuscitation efforts.

Police are investigating the case.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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