Sino Group and CityUHK turn Gold Coast marina into marine ecology classroom

Sino Group and the City University of Hong Kong have deployed about 300 hand-crafted oyster shell strings at the marina of the Gold Coast Yacht & Country Club to support marine restoration and ecology education.

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The initiative is part of the “Oyster Inno Discovery” education program, launched in support of United Nations World Oceans Day, which is observed annually on June 8 to promote public awareness of marine conservation.

Centered on oyster reef restoration, the program combines scientific research, technology and hands-on participation to help students and participants better understand marine ecology and the importance of restoration work.

Nearly 1,000 primary and secondary students, club members and Sino Group employees have taken part in STEAM workshops under the program, where participants helped craft oyster shell strings before they were deployed at the marina.

The site has since been turned into a living classroom, allowing participants to see how simple restoration tools can help create habitats for marine life.

CityUHK will conduct follow-up biodiversity surveys in the waters in the first quarter of 2027 to assess changes in species richness and abundance, providing scientific reference for evaluating the project’s ecological benefits.

Kenneth Leung, CityUHK’s vice-president for research and director of the State Key Laboratory of Marine Environmental Health, said 16 percent of Hong Kong’s coastline consists of artificial seawalls.

He said oyster shells contain calcium carbonate and provide complex microhabitats that can attract different marine species. Researchers will also monitor the ecosystem services provided by the organisms, including water purification, he added.

Nikki Ng, director of philanthropy at Sino Group and director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation, said the oyster shell strings provide practical habitats for marine life while bringing conservation closer to everyday life.

She also thanked local technology start-ups THEBOOTH.AI and VOTANIC for enhancing the program’s interactive learning experience through an AI lecturer and virtual reality technology.