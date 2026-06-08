Hong Kong lab designated WHO collaborating center for flu surveillance

The World Health Organization has designated the Centre for Health Protection’s public health laboratory as a collaborating center to support global influenza surveillance and response.

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The Microbiology Division of the Public Health Laboratory Services Branch has been named the WHO Collaborating Centre on Quality and Capacity Building for the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System. It is the second WHO collaborating center of its kind in China.

The designation was marked at a ceremony where Zhang Wenqing, head of global respiratory threats at the WHO, presented the letter of designation to the Department of Health.

Zhang also convened two working group meetings attended by international experts on influenza surveillance, preparedness, prevention and control. The meetings will run for five days until Friday.

He said the Department of Health has been an important partner of the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System, and that its work in enhancing laboratory quality and testing capabilities has been vital to the WHO’s surveillance and control missions.

Zhang added that the department’s specialized laboratory techniques, rigorous quality control and rich experience would help strengthen the global network by mobilizing international efforts against influenza.

Director of Health Ronald Lam Man-kin said the appointment represents global recognition of Hong Kong’s high standards in public health laboratory services.

He said the department will continue to work closely with the WHO and its member states while actively participating in national health governance.

Lam added that Hong Kong would leverage its role as a “super-connector” under the “one country, two systems” principle, serving as an important link between China and international health partners.