‘Typhoon Dim-sum’ joins new tropical cyclone name list

“Dim-sum” has officially joined the tropical cyclone name list for the western North Pacific and the South China Sea, the Hong Kong Observatory said on Monday.

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The Hong Kong-proposed name “Dim-sum” will replace “Man-yi,” which was used in November 2024 and later retired because of the damage it caused in the Philippines.

The eight other new names are Koki, Gaeguri, Hebi, Tomo, Tirou, Narae, Burapha and Hoaban. They will replace Kong-rey, Toraji, Usagi, Yagi, Ewiniar, Jebi, Krathon and Trami, respectively, according to the Observatory.

The meanings of the nine new names and the contributing countries/regions: Name Meaning Contributing country/region Koki The name of a large tree with a hard flesh that is suitable for daily use in Cambodia Cambodia Gaeguri A frog Democratic People's Republic of Korea Dim-sum A famous food in Hong Kong cuisine Hong Kong, China Hebi Serpens; snake Japan Tomo Puppis; stern Japan Tirou A formal and respectful way of greeting in Chuukese culture Micronesia Narae The wing of a bird or an insect Republic of Korea Burapha East Thailand Hoaban It is a species of flowering plant in the Fabaceae family, a typical flower of the Northwest mountains of Vietnam, it has a pleasant scent and blooms every spring Vietnam

The new names were endorsed at the 58th session of the Typhoon Committee, which operates under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific and the World Meteorological Organization.

Based on past usage, about 25 tropical cyclone names are used each year in the western North Pacific and the South China Sea. If a storm name is not retired, it is generally reused after about five to six years.

As “Dim-sum” replaces “Man-yi,” last used in November 2024, the name could make its first appearance around 2030, depending on the pace of tropical cyclone formation and whether other names are retired.

Under established practice, the Typhoon Committee retires names of tropical cyclones that cause significant casualties or economic losses. The retired names in this round include Kong-rey, Toraji, Man-yi, Usagi, Yagi, Ewiniar, Krathon and Trami.

“Jebi” was also retired because it carries an inappropriate meaning in another language.

