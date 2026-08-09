Hong Kong jockeys shine at Shergar Cup with breakthrough Ascot victories

Hong Kong jockeys Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris enjoyed sensational debuts in Great Britain on Saturday after securing back-to-back wins from their first rides at the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot.

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The 26-year-old Chau struck first aboard Tuco Salamanca to win the 1,000-meter Shergar Cup Dash Handicap, finishing ahead of Team Hong Kong’s captain Vincent Ho on Gold Star Hero by one and a half lengths in a winning time of 58.61 seconds.

“It’s a lovely feeling to ride at this track. It has uphill and downhill, and it is a very different experience to Hong Kong,” he said, adding that after the 400-meter mark he felt confident in his horse’s finish.

Shortly after, 24-year-old Ferraris rode Dancing In Paris to victory in the 3,190-meter Shergar Cup Stayers Handicap, earning the award for the Shergar Cup’s Ride of the Day.

“It definitely lived up to expectations, walking through the archway when it’s for you is very special. It’s really special to have my family here and some of their friends. It’s great to be representing Hong Kong and hopefully doing them proud,” he said.

The initial double gave Hong Kong an early lead. However, Team Great Britain & Ireland ultimately claimed the title with 81 points, powered by a double from Ryan Moore—who won the Silver Saddle for top jockey—and a win by team captain Saffie Osborne.

Hong Kong finished tied for second with Team Europe on 62 points, taking the official runner-up spot on a countback thanks to their two race victories.

Reflecting on the squad’s performance, Ho said he was really happy with the team after securing a winner each alongside several placings, praising the great atmosphere and clean riding among the world’s top jockeys.