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NEWS

Medical intern at Caritas Medical Centre faces disciplinary action after unauthorized personal X-Ray

NEWS
49 mins ago
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A medical intern at Caritas Medical Centre is facing disciplinary action after using hospital X-ray equipment to scan her own knee without authorization. The Hospital Authority (HA) said the incident is inappropriate, and the resident doctor who assisted is also sanctioned.

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The intern reportedly posted images of herself undergoing the X-ray on her personal social media account, describing the act as a "perk."

According to the HA, the incident took place in an X-ray room at the Centre, which is equipped with strict radiation protection controls such as warning lights and notices. The resident doctor involved was found to possess an irradiating apparatus license.

Caritas Medical Centre has since conducted radiation monitoring and inspections of the X-ray room, confirming the equipment remains safe and that patient services have not been affected. The HA reiterated that medical equipment is strictly reserved for authorized clinical purposes and that staff are prohibited from using hospital instruments for personal reasons at any time.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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