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Hong Kong Jockey Club backs annual youth festival for fourth consecutive year

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hong Kong Jockey Club has reaffirmed its commitment to youth development by sponsoring the 2026 edition of youthfest@HK, which officially launched on Tuesday at the newly enhanced HYAB JC Y Cube at Youth Square in Chai Wan.

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As a flagship government initiative under the Youth Development Blueprint, the festival aims to provide an inclusive platform for young people from diverse backgrounds to broaden their horizons, discover their potential, and build confidence for the future.

Prominent leaders attend launch ceremony

A distinguished group of officiating guests attended the ceremony, including Chan Kwok-ki, Chief Secretary for Administration; Clarence Leung, Acting Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs; Lester Huang, Deputy Chairman of The Hong Kong Jockey Club; and Patrick Li, Permanent Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs.

Other notable attendees included Kenneth Leung, Vice-Chairman of the Youth Development Commission; Victor Pang, Convenor of the Action Group on Youth Festival; and Winnie So, Head of the Youth Link Committee.

Millions fund diverse youth activities

Since 2023, the Club’s Charities Trust has provided an annual donation of HK$10 million to help the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau deliver the festival.

The large-scale initiative brings together the government, the business sector, academia, and the broader community to organize approximately 200 activities each year, drawing in around 200,000 participants.

Previous editions featured programs that encouraged civic engagement, including the Youth Fest Youth Quest project, which featured thematic sharing sessions and direct dialogue with Alice Mak, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs, to explore the city's future development.

Promoting equal opportunity and global vision

Speaking at the ceremony, Club Deputy Chairman Lester Huang emphasized the organization's dedication to youth development through cross-sector collaboration and innovative thinking to provide equitable opportunities.

He noted that the Club’s youth initiatives align closely with the National 15th Five-Year Plan and the HKSAR Government’s Youth Development Blueprint to nurture a generation possessing both a strong national identity and a global perspective.

This dedication is further reflected in the Club’s support for the Strive and Rise Program since 2022, which helps underprivileged students plan for their futures.

Part of billion-dollar youth commitment

The sponsorship of the youth festival is just one facet of the Jockey Club's extensive support for younger generations.

Last year, the organization announced a massive HK$1.4 billion donation to back five major youth development initiatives.

These funds have been used to launch the HYAB JC Scheme for Youth Life Planning and upgrade facilities at Youth Square, including the establishment of the interactive HYAB JC Y Cube where Tuesday's ceremony took place.

The Club also continues to support other programs like 21C@JC to enhance digital-age services, and JC YUP to assist students with personalized guidance as they transition from education to the workforce.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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