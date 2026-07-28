logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Tsing Yi water pipe burst sends 6-meter geyser into air, suspending water supply until evening

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A fresh water main burst underground in Tsing Yi on Tuesday morning, shooting a 6-meter geyser into the air.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident occurred around 11am this morning at a gas company worksite on the roadside of Cheung Hang Estate, where workers accidentally struck an underground fresh water pipe during replacement work.

Circulating video captured the rupture sending water erupting from beneath the road surface, forming a fountain about 6 meters high.

In a social media update, the Water Supplies Department confirmed that the affected line was an internal fresh water pipe at Cheung Hang Estate. The disruption affected Hang Tsui House, Hang Lai House, and the Cheung Hang Shopping Center.

The department confirmed that the Housing Department shut off the internal water valve and arranged emergency repairs, with completion expected by early evening.

Working in close collaboration with the Housing Department and the estate management office, the Water Supplies Department deployed water tankers to provide a temporary water supply to affected residents.

Meanwhile, Kwai Tsing District Councilor Lo Yuen-ting told Sing Tao Daily, a sister publication of The Standard, that emergency water supplies had also been arranged for affected residents.

Residents of Hang Tsui House can collect water at the Gracious Shepherd Christian Church, while Hang Lai House residents can collect bottled water at Lo's district council office.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
John Lee reports swift progress on new Huanggang Port testing and Wang Fuk Court acquisitions
NEWS
57 mins ago
Hong Kong biopharmaceutical firm partners with regional hubs to drive GBA clinical trials
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong Jockey Club backs annual youth festival for fourth consecutive year
NEWS
1 hour ago
Night Recap - July 28, 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
Four Chanel warehouse workers face prison for stealing luxury goods meant for destruction
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File Photo)
HK reps fall short of gold as they fall to World No.1 Italy at the Fencing World Championships 2026
NEWS
1 hour ago
Hong Kong Shopping Festival helps local SMEs enter Southeast Asia e-commerce market
NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
(Online photo)
(Video) Tsing Yi water pipe burst sends 6-meter geyser into air, suspending water supply until evening
NEWS
2 hours ago
Driver arrested after over 200 live turtles found stuffed in car trunk at border
NEWS
3 hours ago
Police step up Kwai Chung Plaza patrols following youth gang disturbances
NEWS
3 hours ago
FEHD issues enforcement orders after rat infestation spotted at Hung Hom ParknShop
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File Photo)
Alex Chui makes IMO history with perfect score and record seventh medal
WORLD
27-07-2026 19:51 HKT
HK man faces 9 years in Taiwan jail for MRT pickpocketing spree, fake credit card fraud
CHINA
17 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.