Night Recap - July 28, 2026

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Government reports positive response to taxi fleets after first year

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The government has hailed the generally positive public response to Hong Kong’s five licensed taxi fleets, saying passengers welcomed their cleaner vehicles, upgraded facilities and courteous drivers during their first year of operation.

HK reps fall short of gold as they fall to World No.1 Italy at the Fencing World Championships 2026

Hong Kong men's foil representatives Edgar Cheung Ka-long, Ryan Choi Chun-yin, Leung Chin-yu, and Harris Ho Shing-him fall short of gold as they fall to World No.1 Italy at the Fencing World Championships 2026

Football fever expected to boost Hong Kong spending despite star absences

Some World Cup stars may miss next month’s Hong Kong Football Festival, but Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui expects the participating clubs’ strong fan bases to draw crowds and stimulate spending.

About 33,000 residents join hepatitis B care scheme since February

About 33,000 residents have participated in a government-subsidized hepatitis B screening and care scheme since its launch in February, reaching about 10 percent of its target quota and drawing a positive response.

Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai granted six-month stay in Britain

Former Democratic Party chairman Wu Chi-wai has been granted permission to remain in Britain as a visitor for six months after being detained upon arrival at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Business Today

Chinese robotic maker DexForce Technology plans Hong Kong IPO, Bloomberg reports

DexForce Technology, a Shenzhen-based robotics and artificial intelligence company, is considering a Hong Kong listing, which could raise a few hundred million US dollars, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Exchange Fund posts $134.7b income in first half

The Exchange Fund, which backs the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment income of HK$134.7 billion for the first half of 2026, while it recorded a loss of HK$11.8 billion from Hong Kong equities amid market volatility.

Francis Law buys two The Westminster Terrace duplexes for HK$66.8m

Francis Law, the second son of local developer Yu Tai Hing's founder Lo Siu-tong, has acquired two duplex units and six parking spaces at luxury residential project The Westminster Terrace in Tsuen Wan for around HK$66.8 million.

Sun Life launches Private Wealth platform targeting high-net-worth clients

Sun Life announced on Tuesday the launch of Sun Life Private Wealth, an integrated platform supporting high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients to build, preserve and transfer wealth across generations.

HSI edges higher to 25,310 points at market close, Laopu Gold plummets 23pc

Hang Seng Index edged higher to above 25,300 points at market close on Tuesday, Laopu Gold (6181) plummeted 23.76 percent as major investment banks lowered its target prices.

World/China

Japan issues tsunami alert after 7.1-magnitude quake

Japan issued a tsunami alert after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake hit the country's southwest on Tuesday, knocking out power to thousands of households.

Kazakhstan's daily oil output halves after export terminal closure, source says

Kazakhstan, among the world's 10 biggest oil producers, has more than halved its daily oil output after the closure of its main exporting terminal in Russia's Black Sea over drone attacks, an industry source said on Monday.

Trump to host Netanyahu, Zelenskiy as Ukraine, Iran wars reach critical stages

U.S. President Donald Trump hosts Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday, with wars in Iran and Ukraine at critical stages and his ties with both leaders markedly different.

Myanmar approves death sentence for cyberscam offences

Myanmar's military-backed parliament approved a law on Tuesday that authorises capital punishment for those who detain or violently coerce victims into working in online scam centres, the speaker said.

Made by AI? EU tells firms to stick a label on it from Sunday

Deepfakes and other AI-generated content must be labelled from Sunday, as the European Union's sweeping artificial intelligence transparency rules kick in.