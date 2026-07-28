Hong Kong biopharmaceutical firm partners with regional hubs to drive GBA clinical trials

Hong Kong biopharmaceutical company Health Hope Pharma (HHP) signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday with two regional clinical bodies to accelerate new drug development and expand clinical research across the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

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Under the "One Institute, One Center" framework, the partnership links HHP with the Greater Bay Area International Clinical Trial Institute (GBAICTI), which is wholly owned by the Hong Kong government, and the Greater Bay Area International Clinical Trials Center (BAY TRIAL).

The initial phase of the agreement covers three major oncology and ophthalmology clinical studies. These include a multi-center Phase I/II study evaluating oral paclitaxel in combination with Encequidar for advanced solid tumors. The study launched its first research center in June and aims to enroll its first patient this month.

The partnership also includes a global multi-region Phase III registration study for metastatic breast cancer, aiming to complete its first patient enrollment in the second half of 2026, and a Phase III registration study targeting wet age-related macular degeneration.

Beyond drug trials, the parties plan to cooperate on academic exchanges and talent cultivation to strengthen the region’s joint clinical research capacity.

Bernard Cheung Man-yung, chief executive officer of GBAICTI, said the institute serves as a platform for high-quality clinical research, adding that they will work with BAY TRIAL to support HHP’s multi-center studies and further strengthen Hong Kong’s clinical trial ecosystem.

Li Yichong, director of BAY TRIAL, said expanding cross-boundary clinical trial networks will enhance regional competitiveness and reinforce the Greater Bay Area’s position as a global hub for biomedical innovation.

Meanwhile, Dr. Dennis Lam Shun-chiu, founder of HHP, said the "One Institute, One Center" framework provides crucial support for local biotech startups. It enables them to leverage Hong Kong’s world-class healthcare infrastructure, rigorous data standards, and unique role as a "super-connector" between the mainland and global markets to run multiple international Phase III clinical trials.