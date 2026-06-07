HK travel agencies target ‘silver-hair’ travelers with premium Central Asia tours

Hong Kong's travel industry is highly optimistic about Central Asia tourism prospects, aiming to attract “silver hair" tourists and high-spending travelers following the city leader’s recent visit to enhance bilateral ties.

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The industry push comes after Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu concluded a business delegation trip to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, where he announced the launch of direct flights between Hong Kong and Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the first quarter of 2027.

Freddy Yip Hing-ning, president of the Travel Agent Owners Association and chairman of Goldjoy Holidays, said the direct flights will drive more Hong Kong travelers to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

He noted that local tourism facilities are well-developed, contrary to outdated perceptions that the region is lagging behind.

Having recently toured the two nations himself, Yip noted a contrast from five years ago when the market was dominated by local accommodations. Over the past three years, numerous international hotel brands have opened, charging rates of US$200 to US$300 per night, accompanied by unique, high-end dining options.

Yip pointed out that Hong Kong’s "silver hair" demographic currently holds the strongest spending power and is willing to explore niche destinations such as Central Asia.



Goldjoy Holidays has already launched several Central Asia tour groups, each consisting of over a dozen premium customers, and the agency is aiming to run two to three tours to the region every month.

Alex Lee Chun-ting, general manager of Miramar Travel, agreed that the Chief Executive’s recent visit has successfully raised public awareness and acceptance of Central Asian destinations.

His agency plans to further step up promotional efforts for the region in the near future.

However, Lee does not expect an immediate surge in independent travelers. Instead, organized tour groups will likely be the first to explore the countries, while local hospitality and transport networks will also be crucial factors when designing future travel packages.