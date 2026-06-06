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NEWS

Parents apply for infant's birth certificate following arrest and DNA confirmation

NEWS
18 mins ago
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A Hong Kong couple has officially begun the process of registering their baby boy Danny's birth, resolving a weeks-long dispute with authorities that led to their arrest and required genetic testing to prove their biological relationship to the child. 

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On Saturday morning, the parents, identified as Tsang and Kwan, visited the Immigration Department Headquarters in Tseung Kwan O to apply for a birth certificate for their son, Danny. 

The couple appeared in good spirits as department staff escorted them to the Births Registry to process the paperwork. 

Authorities have reportedly completed the preliminary verification of their information, and the official birth certificate is expected to be issued shortly. 

The administrative ordeal started after the mother gave birth to the infant at their home in April. 

The couple had persistently refused to submit to DNA testing to establish their parentage, which legally prevented them from acquiring a birth certificate for the child. 

The situation escalated earlier this month when police arrested the pair on suspicion of child neglect.

Following the arrests, representatives from the police, immigration, and social welfare departments announced that the parents had finally agreed to provide the necessary DNA samples. 

The subsequent test results conclusively verified their biological ties to the baby boy, allowing the official birth registration process to move forward.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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