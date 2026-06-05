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Hong Kong Jockey Club unveils 'Pony World' in revitalised Penfold Park

NEWS
23 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Jockey Club officially unveiled Pony World on Friday as the latest addition to the newly revitalised Penfold Park. Serving as a key highlight of the ongoing Year of the Horse campaign, the new community facility aims to bring interactive equestrian experiences to the general public while seamlessly blending education with entertainment.

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Hands-on equestrian experiences for families

Scheduled to open its doors to the public on June 22, the sprawling 7,700-square-metre facility will provide a wide array of activities tailored specifically for families and school groups. 

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour the working stables, interact with mini ponies for close-up photo opportunities, and participate in hands-on educational workshops in a dedicated activity zone. 

Additionally, younger guests between the ages of three and fourteen will be able to enjoy guided pony rides. 

Organisers anticipate that the new venue will welcome approximately 17,000 visitors annually, helping to cultivate a deeper public appreciation for horses and grassroots equestrian activities. 

Fostering animal care and Olympic heritage

During the opening ceremony, government officials and Jockey Club representatives highlighted the strategic importance of the new educational space. 

Permanent Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Vivian Sum Fong-kwang noted that the initiative perfectly aligns with the government's broader cultural and sporting objectives by promoting animal care awareness and generating fresh appeal for both local residents and international tourists. 

Similarly, Jockey Club Deputy Chairman Lester Huang reflected on the organisation's long-standing partnership with the government in developing Sha Tin's infrastructure since the 1970s. 

He emphasised that Pony World builds directly upon Penfold Park's rich historical legacy, particularly its proud role as a core venue for the 2008 Beijing Olympics equestrian events, reinforcing the Club's commitment to popularizing equine sports across the city.

Phased upgrades and the Year of the Horse campaign

The launch of Pony World marks a significant milestone in the comprehensive, multi-phase renovation of Penfold Park, which first commenced in 2023. The successful completion of the first two phases has already introduced upgraded landscaping, a dedicated Pet Zone, enhanced pathway lighting, new covered seating areas, and modernized public amenities.

A third phase of development will soon follow, focusing on further improving seamless connectivity between the public park and the Sha Tin Racecourse grandstands. 

These park enhancements are deeply intertwined with the Club's broader Year of the Horse campaign. 

The year-long initiative is designed to celebrate the enduring historical bond between humans and horses, promote local tourism, and showcase Hong Kong's vibrant racing culture and "can-do" spirit on the global stage.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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