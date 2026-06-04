Wang Fuk Court residents tour potential new homes ahead of June 30 acquisition deadline

Ten flat viewing tours have been arranged for Wang Fuk Court homeowners to explore potential new homes as the deadline to accept the government’s acquisition offer approaches, Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin said.

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The tours were arranged after residents responded enthusiastically to the first tour organized by lawmaker Bill Tang Ka-piu last week.

In a social media post on Thursday morning, Ho said the second tour took place on Tuesday (Jun 2) and received eager sign-ups from residents.

Apart from Tang, district councilors Lo Hiu-fung, Chan Yung-wa, Kan Ming-tung and Yu Siu-lun also joined the second tour to help residents understand their resettlement options in Tai Po and the neighborhood in Kowloon East.

Ho said many residents came prepared, having studied sales brochures and compared housing models at the sales exhibition ahead of the upcoming flat selection process.

She added that some residents had also prepared backup plans, saying they would choose a smaller unit at Shing Chi Court if their preferred flat was not available, so they could keep some cash for future needs.

Ho said members of the Engagement Team have built close ties with Wang Fuk Court residents, not only providing information but also offering emotional support to help them move forward from the tragedy with compassion.

She said every team member was welcoming and encouraged residents to contact them with questions, even outside working hours.

Acknowledging public concern for Wang Fuk Court residents, Ho said a total of 10 flat viewing tours have now been organized, including those led by transitional housing operators, lawmakers, district councilors and the property management team of Po Tin Estate.

Ho urged Wang Fuk Court homeowners who missed the tours to contact their dedicated Engagement Team members to clarify any doubts, as the deadline for signing the Letter of Acceptance for the government acquisition plan is June 30 for those seeking to enter the first batch of flat selection.