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FINANCE

HKEX signs MOUs with AIFC Authority and Astana International Exchange to enhance Central Asia market connectivity

FINANCE
50 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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From left, Bonnie Chan, Assel Mukazhanova, Hong Kong Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-chiu, the Governor of the AIFC, Renat Bekturov, and Bakhtiyar Tleubekov. ISD.
From left, Bonnie Chan, Assel Mukazhanova, Hong Kong Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-chiu, the Governor of the AIFC, Renat Bekturov, and Bakhtiyar Tleubekov. ISD.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) said on Tuesday that it has signed two Memorandums of Understanding with Astana International Exchange (AIX) within the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in Kazakhstan, and with the AIFC Authority, the body responsible for the strategic development of the AIFC, to strengthen collaboration and enhance capital markets connectivity between Hong Kong and Central Asia.

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Under the MOU with the AIFC Authority, HKEX will pursue co-operation in climate transition, decarbonisation efforts, and green finance, including the development, financing, and implementation of sustainable aviation projects, as well as collaboration in commodities markets, including trading and ecosystem development, and financing of early-stage mining projects.

In a separate MOU with AIX, the two exchanges will cooperate on broadening cross-border listing opportunities and growing dual listings in equities, including primary and secondary listings, as well as cross-border listings of debt securities on their respective exchanges.

HKEX and AIX will also establish regular communication channels to deepen their understanding of market developments and to evaluate further business opportunities.

HKEX chief executive Bonnie Chan Yi-ting said that as Central Asia’s importance in global commodities and sustainable development continues to grow, these MOUs will help unlock new opportunities for global issuers and investors alike. 

"By working closely with AIX to explore cross-border listings and with the AIFC Authority to collaborate in green finance and commodities, we are extending HKEX's role as a connector of markets and supporting the two-way flow of capital between Hong Kong and Central Asia," she added.

Through this partnership, AIFC aims to advance regional cooperation in carbon markets, green finance, sustainable aviation, and innovative risk management solutions, said Bakhtiyar Tleubekov, chairman of the management board at AIFC Authority.

AIX chief executive Assel Mukazhanova noted that as AIX continues to develop as a regional capital markets platform, the partnership with HKEX represents an important step towards deeper international integration and the exchange of expertise, innovation, and best market practices.

The AIFC, established in 2018, is Kazakhstan's international financial hub and a gateway for capital flows across Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Eurasian Economic Union. 

AIX operates within the AIFC's regulatory framework and has attracted growing international participation, with international shareholders that include stock exchanges and investment banks.

HKEXAIXAIFCCentral AsiaKazakhstan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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