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NEWS

Govt to expand Economic and Trade Office network to Central Asia

NEWS
51 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The government will expand its network of Economic and Trade Offices to emerging markets, including Central Asia, Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bernard Chan Pak-li said.

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Chan noted that Invest Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council have already established consultant offices in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

In a written reply to a lawmaker’s inquiry, Chan said the government would continue to work with the Airport Authority to roll out incentive measures aimed at attracting local and non-local airlines to develop new destinations and flight routes.

Authorities are also in discussions with civil aviation partners in Central Asia to establish new aviation agreements or expand traffic rights, with a view to encouraging airlines to launch direct flight services.

Chan added that the government is seeking to create new business opportunities for the logistics sector by exploring untapped markets, including countries along the Belt and Road Initiative.

He said such efforts would further strengthen freight and logistics ties between Hong Kong and Central Asia.

Central Asia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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