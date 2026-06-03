HK can drive two-way business between mainland and Central Asia, says HKTDC chair

Hong Kong can serve as a two-way business platform linking mainland enterprises with Central Asia, while helping Central Asian companies tap into the mainland market, Frederick Ma Si-hang said as a delegation led by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu arrived in Uzbekistan.

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Speaking to the press on Wednesday, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council chairman said Hong Kong, as a financial, treasury and trade hub equipped with international professional service, can help mainland companies establish a presence in Tashkent, the Uzbek capital.

He added that Hong Kong is also attractive to Central Asian enterprises seeking to tap into the vast mainland market through the city’s unique advantages.

Ma said Uzbekistan’s latest development blueprint, the “Uzbekistan 2030 Strategy,” makes the country an ideal destination for mainland enterprises expanding overseas.

The strategy aims to accelerate the upgrading of Uzbekistan’s industrial structure, with a focus on developing the digital economy and artificial intelligence sector centered around its IT Park, as well as advancing renewable energy and building a regional logistics hub.

The delegation is scheduled to meet Uzbek government officials on Thursday. During the meetings, it will further promote Hong Kong’s role as a two-way platform connecting mainland enterprises with markets along the Belt and Road Initiative.

According to the International Monetary Fund’s April forecast, Uzbekistan’s GDP is projected to grow by 6.5 percent this year, reaching an economic size of about US$181.5 billion.