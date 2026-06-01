logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK eyes gateway to Central Asia as CE calls on delegates to capitalize on Kazakhstan's boom

NEWS
8 mins ago

by

Bonnie Chen

logo
logo
logo

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has urged the 70-member Hong Kong delegation to use the resources and connections gained during their visit to further explore opportunities in Kazakhstan.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At a roundtable forum on economic development, trade and investment, Kazakhstan showcased its rapid development and areas where Hong Kong holds clear advantages. Key sectors under discussion include mining, agriculture, and ventures by groups. Discussions also covered dual listings in Hong Kong and Astana, and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

Kazakhstan has been drastically improving its overseas and domestic transport infrastructure, shortening transit times and developing a metro in the former capital, Almaty. Almaty is undergoing a wave of development, including new high-rise hotels, a special investment site, shopping malls, a superski resort, and exhibition space.

Nearby, a new city called Alatau is to be built. By 2050, it is expected to house 1.8 million people and create 1 million jobs. The development will be similar to Shenzhen, with a focus on AI and technology, and can reach 2 billion people within a five-hour flight.

Among all markets in Kazakhstan, Chinese tourists, including those from Hong Kong, have grown the fastest—surging 1,140 percent since 2019.

Central AsiaJohn Lee

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Mainland enterprises join forces with HK to capture new markets in Central Asia
NEWS
3 hours ago
Kairat Kelimbetov
Central Asia series | The 'Perfect Storm': Kazakhstan's renewables meet Hong Kong's green finance
PEOPLE
10 hours ago
John Lee arrives in Astana with largest trade delegation of current term
NEWS
16 hours ago
John Lee leads record 70+ member delegation to Central Asia to forge new trade corridors
NEWS
31-05-2026 16:22 HKT
Ho says Hong Kong is the ideal Belt & Road trading hub. (GIS)
HK targets Central Asian markets with new trade initiatives
NEWS
31-05-2026 11:34 HKT
Wingco Lo. CMA
From US-European to Central Asian markets, Hong Kong firms eye new trading hub
FINANCE
29-05-2026 07:15 HKT
Anthony Lam
FHKI chairman sees Hong Kong as super-connector for Central Asia trade
FINANCE
29-05-2026 07:01 HKT
Stephen Chan. Bank of China (Hong Kong)
Hong Kong is a natural bridge to Central Asia’s growing economy, HKAB’s Stephen Chan says
FINANCE
28-05-2026 21:42 HKT
Cliff Zhang
Central Asia: an 'untapped goldmine' for enterprises from Hong Kong
FINANCE
26-05-2026 08:40 HKT
(Left) Dana Ospanova (L) and Dariga Shagayeva; (Right) Dariga Shagayeva performs the Kamazhai dance.
Central Asia series | Hong Kong dreams from Central Asia: tale of two Kazakh students
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 08:32 HKT
Discovery Bay residents on edge after two break-ins within nine hours
NEWS
21 hours ago
HK overtakes Switzerland as world's top wealth hub, drawing widespread Western media coverage
NEWS
30-05-2026 20:02 HKT
Photo: Xinhua
Iranian president offers resignation, complains IRGC has taken over government, report
WORLD
11 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.