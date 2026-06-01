HK eyes gateway to Central Asia as CE calls on delegates to capitalize on Kazakhstan's boom

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has urged the 70-member Hong Kong delegation to use the resources and connections gained during their visit to further explore opportunities in Kazakhstan.

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At a roundtable forum on economic development, trade and investment, Kazakhstan showcased its rapid development and areas where Hong Kong holds clear advantages. Key sectors under discussion include mining, agriculture, and ventures by groups. Discussions also covered dual listings in Hong Kong and Astana, and capitalizing on emerging opportunities.

Kazakhstan has been drastically improving its overseas and domestic transport infrastructure, shortening transit times and developing a metro in the former capital, Almaty. Almaty is undergoing a wave of development, including new high-rise hotels, a special investment site, shopping malls, a superski resort, and exhibition space.

Nearby, a new city called Alatau is to be built. By 2050, it is expected to house 1.8 million people and create 1 million jobs. The development will be similar to Shenzhen, with a focus on AI and technology, and can reach 2 billion people within a five-hour flight.

Among all markets in Kazakhstan, Chinese tourists, including those from Hong Kong, have grown the fastest—surging 1,140 percent since 2019.