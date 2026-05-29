FHKI chairman sees Hong Kong as super-connector for Central Asia trade

Hong Kong's advantages in finance, trade, and professional services will deepen economic and trade ties between the Chinese mainland and Central Asia, connecting them to global markets, said Anthony Lam Sai-ho, chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong Industries.

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Lam noted that Central Asia is an emerging economy primarily focused on minerals, gold, and construction materials. As it aims to expand its digital economy, light industry, and green technology, he said Hong Kong can act as a super-connector, providing financial, production, and professional services, as well as supply chain management and commodity trading to support these sectors.

Lam mentioned that the organization’s members already have various regional partnerships, including in construction materials and medical-related investments or supplies. He also sees opportunities in furniture, fur, and commodity trades such as gold and nonferrous metals. He highlighted that FHKI signed an MoU with NC Kazakh Invest JSC in 2023 at the Belt and Road Summit.

Although Hong Kong passport holders can only stay in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visa-free for 14 days and 10 days, respectively, Lam said the duration is sufficient for a business tour, but for setting up factories and long-term operations, he hopes a commercial visa can be extended to one or two years.

Meanwhile, Lam noted Hong Kong’s unique role in pricing commodities and trading in both yuan and US dollars, offering Central Asian countries more flexible pricing options given the region’s currency fluctuations and global inflation.

Lam said FHKI will organize a delegation to visit Central Asia next year and conduct specialized business trips by industry groups – within its 33 groups – to explore specific opportunities to leverage the organization’s Global Connect scheme, launched last year.

