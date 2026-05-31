John Lee leads record 70+ member delegation to Central Asia to forge new trade corridors

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu departed on Sunday morning for an official visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, leading the current administration’s largest-ever business delegation of more than 70 representatives to promote economic and trade collaboration between Hong Kong and Central Asia.

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The delegation comprises over 40 business and professional leaders from Hong Kong, as well as around 30 representatives from mainland enterprises, spanning commerce, finance, legal services, architectural engineering, logistics, innovation and technology, and high-end manufacturing and the automotive industry.

Senior officials accompanying Lee include Deputy Secretary for Justice Horace Cheung Kwok-kwan, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu, Director of the Chief Executive's Office Carol Yip Man-kuen and Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Lillian Cheong Man-lei.

Lee will visit Kazakhstan first before traveling to Uzbekistan on June 3, returning to Hong Kong on June 6. During his absence, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki will serve as Acting Chief Executive.

Executive Council member Jeffrey Lam Kin-fung, who is part of the delegation, expressed confidence in the trip’s potential to bring back positive results.

He emphasized that the mission focuses on capturing emerging market opportunities and leveraging Hong Kong’s strengths as a “super connector” and “super value-adder” to forge ties with Central Asian nations.

As Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park Company, Lam said he would promote Hong Kong’s Northern Metropolis development, noting that several Central Asian companies have expressed interest in establishing a presence in the industry park.

Lawmaker Johnny Ng Kit-chong highlighted the potential for collaboration in artificial intelligence and computing power. He pointed out that Central Asia’s vast territory, affordable fuel, and green energy resources offer ideal infrastructure for AI computing.

He believes Hong Kong can export its successful business models to the region, offering new opportunities for local small and medium enterprises and young entrepreneurs.

Ng also pointed to Kazakhstan’s forward-thinking approach to digital asset management, which the country has classified as a national strategic reserve. He expressed interest in learning from their experience and exchanging insights on digital asset payments and regulatory management during the trip.