Muslim cosplayer turns hijab into anime hairstyle, wins praise at Hong Kong Comic Con

An Indonesian cosplayer working in Hong Kong has attracted attention at Comic Con 2026 after recreating a popular anime character’s hairstyle using a hijab instead of a wig.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Lia Lithuk appeared as Maomao from the hit anime series The Apothecary Diaries, with photos of her cosplay later circulating on social media platform Threads, where users praised the creativity behind the look.

The style, known as “Hijab Cosplay” or “Hicos,” has been adopted by Muslim anime fans in Southeast Asia for years. Instead of wigs, participants use folded and styled hijabs to recreate anime hairstyles while observing their religious practices.

Lia told Sing Tao Headline, a sister publication of The Standard, that her interest in cosplay began after attending Hong Kong’s Animation-Comic-Game event in 2023.

“I started looking for ways to adapt costumes to my identity and faith,” she said.

She said choosing characters requires careful consideration.

“As a hijab cosplayer, I have to be careful when selecting characters to avoid controversy,” she said. “I usually find a matching hijab first before buying the costume.”

She added that color matching is one of the biggest challenges, often requiring her to order hijabs from Indonesia as suitable shades are not always available in Hong Kong.

Among her previous works, Lia said her favorite was Feixiao from the video game Honkai: Star Rail, which she described as particularly challenging but rewarding.

She said she did not expect her Maomao cosplay to go viral, adding that the idea came from wanting to reflect her own identity in her work.

“The hijab is an important part of who I am,” she said. “I wanted to make it part of the character design as well.”

As a member of Hong Kong’s ethnic minority community, Lia said she initially worried about public reaction, but those concerns eased after joining the local cosplay scene.

She said the community has become more diverse, but hopes for greater representation in the future.

“I hope everyone can have a space where they feel free to express themselves,” she said.

The post sparked positive reactions online, with users praising the creativity behind the design and its cultural blend. Some also joked that hijab-based cosplay may be more comfortable than wigs during Hong Kong’s hot and humid summer events.

Lia Lithuk at Comic Con

Lia Lithuk at Comic Con

Lia Lithuk dressed as Feixiao, a character from Honkai: Star Rail

Lia Lithuk in her previous cosplay works