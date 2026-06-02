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NEWS

HK’s first green bunkering vessel to commence operations by year-end

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Hong Kong expects to welcome its first green fuel bunkering vessel by the end of this year, accompanied by an expansion of the city's green maritime fuel bunkering waters, according to Director of Marine Wong Sai-fat.

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In a recent interview, Wong stated that the market response to green fuel bunkering has been highly positive, revealing that a local oil supplier is currently investing in the conversion of a chemical tanker into a green bunkering vessel.

The vessel is slated to commence operations by the end of the year, while the designated green bunkering waters will be drastically expanded by nearly four times from the current 645 hectares to 2,877 hectares.

Director of Marine Wong Sai-fat
Director of Marine Wong Sai-fat

Wong explained that these specialized bunkering vessels require significantly more storage space because green fuels have a lower energy density. They are also longer than traditional refuelling ships, stretching up to 200 metres.

Promoting green bunkering will not only generate port fee revenue for Hong Kong, Wong noted, but will also create broader economic opportunities by driving demand for ancillary maritime services, including freight, vessel maintenance, marine law, and insurance.

Assistant Director of Planning and Services Law Lap-keung added that the government plans to significantly increase the number of green bunkering berths in Hong Kong from the current seven to 33, which aims to fully satisfy future refuelling demands.

Following the Marine Department's spatial reconfiguration, anchorages will be available in both the western and eastern waters of Hong Kong, Law said.

Notably, the Leung Shuen Wan anchorage will be equipped to provide green bunkering services for yachts, designed to support and complement the ongoing development of yacht tourism in the Sai Kung district.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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