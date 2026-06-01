Housing Authority vows 100pc oversight on key repair works across public housing

The Housing Authority has pledged to maintain full oversight on critical repair projects and conduct random quality checks across its aging public rental housing estates in response to ongoing concerns regarding service standards.

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This renewed commitment builds upon the Total Maintenance Scheme (TMS), an initiative originally launched in 2006 to proactively inspect flat interiors and deliver comprehensive repair services for public rental housing units that are ten years old or older.

During a meeting on Monday, Michael Hong Wing-kit, the Housing Department's Deputy Director of Estate Management, confirmed that authorities will randomly select 10 percent of households undergoing maintenance for rigorous quality checks.

"For key projects such as waterproofing works, we will keep a 100 percent tap to ensure the job is done properly," Hong stressed.

Addressing the use of independent consultant surveys to gauge tenant satisfaction, Hong explained that these quarterly evaluations sample 5 percent of affected tenants.

The surveys assess a wide array of service metrics, ranging from pre-work arrangements and customer hotline efficiency to the actual performance and quality of the repair work.

Hong also addressed ongoing concerns regarding fire safety within the public estates. He noted that the authority meticulously inspects both electrical installations and dedicated fire safety equipment to protect residents.

"Although an annual inspection is required, we also test some systems every six months to ensure the devices are 100 percent functional," he added.