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HKJC seeks next generation of racing professionals with latest trainee intake

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Apprentice Jockeys’ School of The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Racing Talent Training Centre is recruiting a new intake of Racing Trainees until 26 June, 2026
The Apprentice Jockeys’ School of The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Racing Talent Training Centre is recruiting a new intake of Racing Trainees until 26 June, 2026
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The Hong Kong Jockey Club is calling on young sports enthusiasts to apply for its prestigious Racing Trainee Programme, offering youths a fully structured pathway into the world-class horse racing industry before the June 26 deadline.

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The internationally accredited program, operated by the Apprentice Jockeys’ School at the Racing Talent Training Centre, is open to anyone aged fifteen or older who has completed at least a Form 3 education.

Applicants do not need prior horseback riding experience or have to meet specific height requirements.

However, the organization notes that the reference weights for aspiring apprentice jockeys and work riders are approximately 105 pounds and 125 pounds, respectively.

Ideal candidates are described as diligent, proactive, and passionate about sports and working closely with horses.

While many associate the program strictly with jockeying, the curriculum actually prepares students for a wide array of essential careers within the racing ecosystem.

Depending on their skills and interests, successful applicants can train to become work riders, farriers, equestrian assistants, or veterinary clinical technicians.

The competitive selection process will begin in July when riding instructors conduct initial fitness and riding tests.

Shortlisted applicants will then attend an orientation camp, which will serve as the final evaluation to select the top twenty-five candidates for the incoming class.

Once admitted, trainees undergo a rigorous dual education system that blends traditional academic studies with hands-on vocational training. The extensive curriculum covers riding techniques, stable management, physical fitness, and financial management.

Furthermore, the program provides overseas training opportunities designed to broaden the students' horizons and give them critical international exposure.

Upon completion, graduates receive vocational certificates ranging from Level 1 to Level 3, which are officially recognized by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications.

Program leaders emphasize that this comprehensive approach is vital for equipping high-caliber personnel with the discipline and expertise needed to maintain Hong Kong's legacy of premier horse racing.

Recent graduates have similarly credited the balance of practical, classroom, and overseas instruction for accelerating their personal development and preparing them to handle the intense pace of the local racing scene.

With a history spanning more than half a century, the Apprentice Jockeys’ School has a proven track record of producing extraordinary talent.

The institution has launched the careers of numerous racing legends, champion trainers, and celebrated homegrown jockeys who dominate the sport today.

Interested youths looking to start a career in horse racing can learn more about the curriculum and submit their applications through the official Racing Talent Training Centre website.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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