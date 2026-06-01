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NEWS

Bus driver arrested after Kwai Chung crash leaves food delivery cyclist critically injured

NEWS
19 mins ago
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A 65-year-old food delivery cyclist is fighting for his life in the hospital after being struck and dragged beneath a franchised double-decker bus in Kwai Chung on Monday afternoon, leading authorities to arrest the bus driver.

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The severe collision occurred shortly before 3pm today when a route 235M Kowloon Motor Bus, heading toward On Yam Estate, was making a right turn from Tung Chi Street onto Shek Yam Road outside the North Kwai Chung Public Library.

During the turn, the vehicle collided with a 65-year-old man who was riding his bicycle down a slope toward Lei Muk Road.

According to sources at the scene, the cyclist, a local resident of the nearby Shek Yam East Estate, reportedly lost control before the crash. He was knocked off his bicycle, dragged for approximately ten meters, and ultimately pinned beneath the right front wheel of the bus.

The physical aftermath of the crash pointed to a violent impact. The right side of the bus's windshield was shattered, and a large pool of blood, a visible skid mark, and the victim's scattered cap and sneakers were left on the road.

The cyclist suffered severe head trauma and massive lacerations across his body.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene to extricate the unconscious man from beneath the heavy vehicle.

Paramedics immediately transported him to Yan Chai Hospital for emergency resuscitation, and he was later transferred to Princess Margaret Hospital for advanced medical care.

Following a preliminary investigation at the scene, police arrested the 65-year-old bus driver on suspicion of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

Authorities confirmed that the driver passed a roadside alcohol breath test with a zero alcohol reading and is currently being detained for further questioning to piece together the exact circumstances of the collision.

Representatives from Kowloon Motor Bus confirmed the incident involving their vehicle.

The company indicated that they have dispatched personnel to the hospital to offer support and sympathies to the injured man, adding that they will fully cooperate with the ongoing police investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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