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CHINA

China's BYD says fire broke out at parking garage in Shenzhen; no casualties

CHINA
1 hour ago
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Smoke belows from a fire at a parking garage of BYD at its Shenzhen industrial park, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China April 14, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from social media video. Social media/via REUTERS
Smoke belows from a fire at a parking garage of BYD at its Shenzhen industrial park, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China April 14, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from social media video. Social media/via REUTERS

Electric vehicle maker BYD said a fire broke out at a parking garage in a Shenzhen industrial park on Tuesday morning.

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The garage was a parking area for "test and scrapped vehicles" and the fire had been extinguished, the carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported, the company added.

BYD shares were down 0.6% at 0208 GMT.

A local fire and rescue department reported the fire incident earlier.

The electric vehicle firm's global headquarters are in the Pingshan district in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

A large fire sent thick black smoke billowing into the sky, as flames stretched across a long section of a multi-storey building, with fire trucks and police deployed to the scene, user-generated videos reviewed and verified by Reuters showed.

According to experts, EVs burn differently than cars with internal combustion engines, with fires often lasting longer and being harder to extinguish as they have a tendency to reignite. 

Reuters

ChinaBYDfireparking garageShenzhenno casualties

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