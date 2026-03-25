logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

OpenAI drops AI video tool Sora, startling Disney, sources say

WORLD
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
OpenAI and Sora logos are seen in this illustration taken October 21, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
OpenAI and Sora logos are seen in this illustration taken October 21, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

On Monday evening, Walt Disney Co and OpenAI teams were working together on a project linked to Sora, OpenAI's AI video tool. Just 30 minutes after that meeting, the Disney team was blindsided with word that OpenAI was dropping the tool altogether, a person familiar with the matter said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

OpenAI announced the move publicly on Tuesday. 

"It was a big rug-pull," according to the person, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.

The move is the first big step by the ChatGPT maker to focus its business on potentially more lucrative areas such as coding tools and corporate customers.

But the abrupt cancellation of Sora illustrates how messy the streamlining process may become as OpenAI prepares for a stock market debut that could come as early as later this year.

The Sora decision means the end of a blockbuster $1 billion deal between Disney and the ChatGPT maker that was announced a little more than three months ago. As part of the three-year deal, Disney said it would invest $1 billion in OpenAI and lend more than 200 of its iconic characters to be used in short, AI-generated videos.

But the transaction between the companies never closed, two other people familiar with the matter said, and no money changed hands.

OpenAI executives have been debating Sora's fate for some time.

Running the AI video app required significant computational resources, a fourth person with knowledge of the matter said, and left other teams with less firepower.

Even so, some OpenAI staffers on the Sora team were surprised when they were informed of the changes Tuesday morning, one of the people and another source said. 

The announcement was made just a day after OpenAI published a blog post about Sora safety standards.

"We're saying goodbye to Sora ... we know this news is disappointing," the Sora team said in a post on X, adding that timelines for the app and API, as well as details on preserving user work, would be shared later.

OPENAI FOCUSES ON A SUPER-APP

OpenAI executives are now focusing on other research areas, including robotics and building artificial general intelligence.


The company is rolling more of its capabilities into a single super-app. To reflect that shift, Fidji Simo's title was changed from CEO of applications to CEO of AGI deployment.

Separately, CEO Sam Altman said OpenAI's security and safety teams would no longer report directly to him.

A spokesperson for Disney said that the media giant respects "OpenAI's decision to exit the video generation business and to shift its priorities elsewhere."

The two sides are discussing if there is another way they can partner or invest with one another, one of the people familiar with the matter said.

OpenAI first introduced Sora in early 2024, stunning the tech world with software that could generate high-quality, feature film-like videos based on text prompts. The launch prompted AI companies across the U.S. as well as China to ramp up releases of their own AI video-generation models.

The company launched the standalone Sora app in September 2025, letting users create and share AI videos that can be spun from copyrighted content and shared to social media-like streams.

Sora's cancellation comes as OpenAI faces intensifying pressure to ramp up its enterprise and coding products, as competition from rival AI startups and tech giants heats up.

Anthropic's focus on training its models on coding has helped its Claude Code product gain strong traction among developers, giving the company an edge over OpenAI and other competitors in the enterprise AI market. 

Reuters

OpenAIAIvideo toolSoraDisney

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Meta boosts top executives' pay with stock options as AI race heats up
INNOVATION
17 mins ago
REUTERS
SenseTime net loss narrows 59pc to 1.77b yuan
FINANCE
15 hours ago
An Alibaba logo is displayed at the company's booth at China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Alibaba unveils next-gen chip for agentic AI: company
INNOVATION
21 hours ago
An employee works next to an ABB's robotic arm, at an autonomous assembly line assembling an electronic control units (ECU) for IQ.Pilot intelligent assisted driving system co-developed by ZYT and Volkswagen, at the factory of Chinese autonomous driving technology startup ZYT, also known as Zhuoyu Technology, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China's autonomous drive startup ZYT readies AI that can outdrive its own CEO on Shenzhen streets, targets HK IPO in 2027
INNOVATION
24-03-2026 10:25 HKT
OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo
OpenAI warns Microsoft ties pose risk ahead of potential IPO, CNBC reports
INNOVATION
24-03-2026 10:01 HKT
The HSBC bank logo is pictured at a branch office at the Paradeplatz in Zurich February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
HSBC appoints David Rice as first chief AI officer
FINANCE
23-03-2026 21:32 HKT
Manulife's Headquarters in Canada. Photo from Manulife.
Manulife (International) to expand investment, operations in Hong Kong after re-domiciliation
FINANCE
23-03-2026 16:39 HKT
Marcin Piatkowski.
International economist dismisses stagflation fears
FINANCE
23-03-2026 10:09 HKT
Tencent integrates WeChat with OpenClaw AI agent amid China tech battle
FINANCE
22-03-2026 17:54 HKT
Musk launches 'Terafab' project to make own AI chips
WORLD
22-03-2026 15:04 HKT
(Source: Threads)
Man arrested after two women allegedly molested on Tuen Ma Line MTR train
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
23-03-2026 18:00 HKT
(File Photo)
Hong Kong universities hit record $14.2b in research commercialization
NEWS
23-03-2026 20:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.