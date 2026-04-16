Hong Kong Disneyland unveils lifelike robotic Olaf in World of Frozen

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) is set to captivate guests this May with the debut of a groundbreaking, free-roaming robotic Olaf in the World of Frozen.

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Developed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development team, the robotic beloved snowman Olaf is set to bring joyful moments, laughter, and photo opportunities for Frozen fans with his signature waddling walk, infectious curiosity, and ever-present smile.

The encounter with Olaf isn’t just a meet-and-greet — it’s an interactive experience that blurs the boundary between fantasy and reality. Visitors can expect spontaneous conversations and charming interactions as Olaf explores Arendelle Forest and mingles with the citizens of the kingdom of Arendelle. The new technology marks a milestone for Disney, seamlessly integrating robotics with character storytelling to create an unforgettable guest experience.

The arrival of robotic Olaf is just one highlight in a series of new offerings across the theme park, all building up to the grand finale of the resort’s 20th anniversary celebration.

In Grizzly Gulch, guests can try their luck at the social-trending “Chip ‘n’ Dale Lucky Nugget Spin” and join “Nuts for Nuggets” with Chip, Dale, and Clarice. At Mystic Point, discovery comes alive as Lord Henry Mystic and Albert the monkey appear in turn to greet guests and invite everyone on an enchanting journey filled with wonders.