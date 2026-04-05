Shenzhen issues thunderstorm alerts as holiday travelers warned of flash floods and gale-force winds

Hong Kong residents traveling to Shenzhen during the Easter and Ching Ming festivals have been advised to be aware of the city’s weather after Shenzhen’s meteorological authorities issued a yellow thunderstorm warning on Sunday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Shenzhen Meteorological Bureau announced at 2.24pm that it has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm as well as a yellow warning of rainstorm for Dapeng New District, Dapengwan, and Dayawan.

Thunder showers are expected to affect these areas within the next one to two hours, with a maximum hourly rainfall of about 30 millimeters, accompanied by short-term gales of scale 8 or above. The entire city has entered a rainstorm alert state.

Authorities noted that there is a risk of flash floods in the affected areas, nd advised the public to guard against local waterlogging, flash floods, and other hazards caused by heavy rain, and to take wind and lightning protection measures.