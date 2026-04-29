logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

China's Shenzhen further eases homebuying curbs

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, China, June 27, 2018. REUTERS
People walk past a residential property development by Agile Property in Zhongshan, China, June 27, 2018. REUTERS

Shenzhen, one of China’s four first-tier cities, further relaxed restrictions for buying homes in the city in a bid to spur demand.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Eligible households will be able to buy an additional home in some central areas of Shenzhen, according to measures released by local housing authorities on Wednesday.

Some buyers will be able to take out more mortgages under the country’s housing provident fund programme.

The measures, effective from Thursday, are aimed at better meeting residents’ homebuying needs and supporting the stable and healthy development of the real estate market, authorities said.

China’s property market is stuck in a years-long slump, but home price data in March showed some improvement in major cities.

Reuters

ChinaShenzhenhomeproperty

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Bank of China. Reuters
China's largest lenders' first-quarter profit up over 3 percent, sour loan ratios steady
FINANCE
2 hours ago
Li Yunze. Reuters
China's financial regulatory head Li Yunze demoted, sources say
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Bank of Communications. Reuters
China's Bank of Communications posts 3.1 percent profit rise in first quarter
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Printed Chinese and Australian flags are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Australia minister urges keeping 'fuel flowing' on China visit
CHINA
5 hours ago
People walk past an office building of Agricultural Bank of China, in Beijing, China March 29, 2021. REUTERS
China's AgBank posts 4.52 percent rise in first-quarter profit
FINANCE
5 hours ago
China's ICBC, world's biggest bank, posts 3.31pc profit rise in first quarter
FINANCE
5 hours ago
The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. REUTERS
Geely Q1 profit drops 26.7pc to 4.17 bln yuan
FINANCE
6 hours ago
People arrive at the United Nations headquarters before a meeting on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty at the U.N., in New York City, U.S., April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
US wants curbs on China as a condition for paying UN dues, report says
CHINA
7 hours ago
The logo of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies is pictured next to a statue on top of a building in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
Big Chinese tech firms scramble to secure Huawei AI chips after DeepSeek V4 launch, sources say
INNOVATION
7 hours ago
Cars are being fuelled at a Sinochem-Total gas station ahead of an announced fuel price hike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beijing, China, March 22, 2026. (Reuters)
China's May fuel exports to rise over April, but curbs remain, sources say
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Stephen Fung sells 63 Pokfulam flat for $7.05m, losing 16% after multiple price cuts
PROPERTY
18 hours ago
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
(File photo)
Local hotels see surges as mainland tourists swap Japan for Labour Day Golden Week
NEWS
27-04-2026 17:36 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.