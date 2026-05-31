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NEWS

Taxis and minibusses to receive $0.5 per liter LPG subsidy starting today

NEWS
32 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Taxis, minibusses, and private school light buses will receive a government subsidy of HK$0.5 per liter on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) starting today for a period of two months.

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The subsidy is being applied directly at all 66 LPG filling stations across the city by the participating oil companies in a bid to alleviate the transport sector's operating costs and reduce pressure for fare hikes.

Commissioner for Transport Winnie Tse Wing-yee inspected several dedicated LPG stations this morning, noting that the temporary arrangements were operating smoothly.

The government has signed agreements with six oil companies to establish the program's terms, including reimbursement for the actual amounts discounted by the oil companies.

The participating firms are also required to maintain complete and accurate ledgers and records, submit weekly reports to the government, and undergo audits once the subsidy period concludes.

The Transport Department stated it will continue to supervise the oil companies to ensure the systems run seamlessly and will closely monitor the implementation of the subsidy.

It is estimated by the government that the measure will benefit approximately 16,000 taxis, 3,440 public light buses, and 170 private school light buses.

liquefied petroleum gas

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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