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NEWS

Couple’s breakup row in Central leads to drink-driving probe

NEWS
13 mins ago
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source: online
source: online

A couple’s heated row in Central early on Sunday (May 31) led to a police investigation into suspected drink driving.

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Police received a report at around 5am after a man and a woman were seen arguing outside 72 Queen’s Road Central.

Witnesses said the woman became emotional during the dispute and shouted that the pair had broken up and that she no longer loved the man. She then allegedly climbed into the driver’s seat and kicked the man twice in the lower body.

Officers arrived at the scene after passers-by called police.

During their investigation, police detected the smell of alcohol on both the man and the woman. Both were taken away for further inquiries.

The case is being treated as suspected drink driving.

Investigations are ongoing.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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