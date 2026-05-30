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African and Latin American officials wrap up Hong Kong tour to forge closer global ties

NEWS
2 hours ago
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A delegation of government officials from thirteen African, Latin American, and Caribbean nations concluded a comprehensive tour of Hong Kong today, a visit orchestrated by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to showcase the city's unique strengths under the "One Country, Two Systems" framework and expand its global network of partners.

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The representative group, comprising delegates from countries including Bolivia, Kenya, Peru, the Republic of the Congo, and Suriname, met with top-tier local officials during their stay.

Engagements with senior figures such as Acting Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok, and Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun provided the visitors with insights into how Hong Kong functions as a dual gateway.

The discussions highlighted the city's ability to seamlessly connect mainland China with international markets while enjoying strong backing from the central government.

To gain a broader understanding of the city's diverse sectors, the delegation also held discussions with deputy heads overseeing education, financial services, commerce, and innovation.

Their itinerary featured practical site visits to key institutions, including the International Organization for Mediation, the Hong Kong Science Park, and the Hong Kong Palace Museum, offering a firsthand look at the territory's latest advancements in law, technology, and culture.

Following their time in Hong Kong, the group proceeded to Shenzhen to explore the deeper integration and economic development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

During a dedicated luncheon, Acting Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk Wing-hing briefed the delegation on the successful practical application of the governing principle in Hong Kong and highlighted the city's highly international character.

He drew attention to Hong Kong's exceptional performance in various global indices, noting its continued status as the world's freest economy according to the Fraser Institute's 2025 report.

He further emphasized the city's robust financial and technological achievements, pointing to its leading global position in initial public offering fundraising for 2025, which reached HK$285 billion, as well as the top global ranking of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou cluster for innovation and intellectual property.

The city's educational prowess was also showcased, with all eight public universities securing spots among the top one hundred in a major 2026 Asian university ranking.

The visit concluded with additional briefings from local commissioners detailing the city's strategic initiatives in tourism and its role in the Belt and Road framework.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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