Three rescued unconscious after fire breaks out in Mid-Levels residential flat

Three residents were rushed to the hospital in critical condition this morning after being rescued unconscious from a residential flat fire at Regal Crest in the Mid-Levels.

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The fire broke out shortly before 11am today in a unit at 5 Robinson Road, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing from the high-rise building. Firefighters received multiple emergency reports and quickly arrived at the scene, deploying water jets to combat the blaze.

During the operation, firefighters rescued a male resident and two female residents from the affected apartment, all of whom had lost consciousness.

Emergency personnel transported the man and one of the women to Queen Mary Hospital, while the second woman was rushed to Ruttonjee Hospital for emergency resuscitation.

Preliminary reports suggest that the smoke and fire originated inside one of the bedrooms of the unit.

The incident prompted the emergency evacuation of approximately fifty building residents, who were guided to safety by rescue crews.

Due to the severity of the incident, the case has been handed over to the Central police district for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the blaze.

In response to the ongoing emergency operation, the Transport Department announced the temporary closure of parts of the westbound lanes on Robinson Road near Raimondi College, heading towards Sai Wan.

The closure has caused heavy traffic congestion in the area, leading authorities to advise motorists to remain patient, utilize the remaining open lanes, and follow instructions from police officers directing traffic at the scene.