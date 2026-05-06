Water recreation push prompts review of typhoon shelter use

The government plans to launch a public consultation in the fourth quarter on guidelines for the shared use of Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter, aiming to balance vessel berthing with water recreation, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho said.

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Speaking at the Legislative Council on Wednesday, Linn said the Marine Department and the Energizing Kowloon East Office are discussing ways to optimize co-use arrangements, following lawmakers’ concerns that docked vessels are limiting the development of water-based activities in the area.

She said authorities are considering two options: coordinating with vessel operators on a case-by-case basis for specific activities, or reducing the mooring area during non-typhoon periods as a longer-term measure.

On overall management of the shelter, Linn said discussions are ongoing between the Transport and Logistics Bureau and the Marine Department.

She also said the government is studying the feasibility of constructing a cross-harbor bridge over the shelter to provide a direct link to the former Kai Tak runway area. Options including vehicle lanes will be explored in response to public feedback, alongside proposals to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists without affecting water recreation.

Addressing suggestions to install permanent landing pontoons for dragon boating, Linn said three water sports groups are currently operating in the area, with one having secured approval.

Authorities are coordinating with relevant departments and aim to adopt a more accommodating approach, she added, noting that the proposed site is not located in the middle of the waterway and therefore has a higher likelihood of approval.

On yacht tourism, Linn said the government plans to develop berthing facilities under a commercial model. Expansion sites at Aberdeen Typhoon Shelter, the ex-Lamma Quarry area, and the waterfront near Hung Hom Station are expected to be tendered out.

She added that the yacht bay under SKYTOPIA will provide additional berths, with the Airport Authority Hong Kong currently inviting expressions of interest.