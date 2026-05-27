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NEWS

Sunny Chai to lead new San Tin Technopole company from July

NEWS
51 mins ago
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Sunny Chai Ngai-chiu has been appointed chairman of the board of directors of the San Tin Technopole Company Limited for a three-year term starting July 1, as the government presses ahead with the development of the 210-hectare innovation and technology land in the San Tin Technopole.

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The government announced earlier that the company would be established in the first half of this year to take forward the project.

Chai, who is currently chairman of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation, will step down from the HKSTP post when his term ends on June 30. He will be succeeded by Cordelia Chung.

Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said Chai is a seasoned industrialist with rich experience in public service.

“Under Chai’s sterling leadership, the HKSTPC has conducted planning studies for approximately 20 hectares of land within the San Tin Technopole,” Sun said.

He added that he believes the San Tin Technopole will, under Chai’s leadership, become a stronghold for the future development of emerging technology industries in Hong Kong and an important base for developing new quality productive forces.

The Financial Secretary earlier proposed in the Budget that a dedicated company be set up this year to spearhead the development of the San Tin Technopole, with an initial injection of HK$10 billion.

The board of the San Tin Technopole Company Limited will comprise a chairman, official directors and non-official directors appointed by the government.

The Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau said it will seek to complete a series of preparatory work within this year, including appointing non-official board members, openly recruiting a chief executive officer and other key personnel, arranging land allocation, and applying to the Legislative Council for funding approval for the initial capital injection.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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