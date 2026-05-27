Worker in coma after being struck by falling component at Sham Shui Po 

A worker in his 60s fell into a coma after being struck by a falling component at a construction site in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday morning.

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The industrial accident occurred at approximately 8am at a construction site located in the middle of Yen Chow Street.

During a machine-lifting operation, a component suspected of becoming detached fell from a height and struck the worker.

The impact of the falling object was severe enough to dent the worker's safety helmet, causing him to suffer head injuries and bleed heavily.

He was rushed to Princess Margaret Hospital in an unconscious state for emergency medical treatment.