logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Worker in coma after being struck by falling component at Sham Shui Po 

NEWS
45 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A worker in his 60s fell into a coma after being struck by a falling component at a construction site in Sham Shui Po on Wednesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The industrial accident occurred at approximately 8am at a construction site located in the middle of Yen Chow Street.

During a machine-lifting operation, a component suspected of becoming detached fell from a height and struck the worker.

The impact of the falling object was severe enough to dent the worker's safety helmet, causing him to suffer head injuries and bleed heavily. 

He was rushed to Princess Margaret Hospital in an unconscious state for emergency medical treatment. 

industrial accident

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Ride-hailing license quota sparks debate from taxi groups and platform drivers
NEWS
11 mins ago
Engagement team leads Wang Chi House residents on new home tours
NEWS
18 mins ago
Sunny Chai to lead new San Tin Technopole company from July
NEWS
51 mins ago
Morning Recap - May 27, 2026
NEWS
6 hours ago
Over 20 men brawl at Wan Chai bar, woman injured as police hunt suspects
NEWS
6 hours ago
Founder and CEO of Koln 3D Edmond Yau Wing-fung (second to the right) noted that the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kazakh Institute of Oncology and Radiology in 2021.
Koln 3D to showcase latest patient-specific implants and AI-driven medical solutions in Central Asia
NEWS
6 hours ago
Customs seizes $8.85m drugs at airport, 2 passengers arrested
NEWS
10 hours ago
Officer charged with unauthorised computer access and paint attack on flat
NEWS
12 hours ago
2 children left alone in Jordan set paper on fire, damage dessert shop awning
NEWS
12 hours ago
Off-duty officer and wife charged with assaulting Filipino domestic helper
NEWS
12 hours ago
(file photo)
Hongkongers slam weak air conditioning in malls and public transport amid heatwave
SOCIAL BUZZ
26-05-2026 12:41 HKT
Alain Li, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Hong Kong
Hong Kong a conduit for mainland, French firms
PEOPLE
26-05-2026 06:00 HKT
Wash your mouth out: Tuen Mun school principal's filthy language tirade in Singapore goes viral
NEWS
26-05-2026 13:44 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.