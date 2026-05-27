Cordelia Chung to chair Hong Kong Science Park from July

Cordelia Chung has been appointed chairwoman of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation for a two-year term from July 1, succeeding incumbent chairman Sunny Chai Ngai-chiu, whose term will expire at the end of June.

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Chung spent more than 20 years at IBM, where she held senior positions including chief executive officer for China/Hong Kong and Southeast Asia and vice president for Asia-Pacific. She was also the first Asian female executive appointed to IBM’s Chairman and CEO Global Strategy Committee.

She previously served as a board member of HKSTP from 2017 to 2023 and was awarded the Medal of Honour by the SAR government in 2024.

"I am deeply grateful to the Chief Executive and the HKSAR Government for their trust and the opportunity to lead HKSTP onto its next journey," Chung said. "We shall optimise the synergies of the Hong Kong Science Park, Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch, the three InnoParks and INNOPOLE at San Tin Technopole, as well as work closely with the HKSAR Government to better integrate into the overall development of the country and contribute Hong Kong’s unique strengths to the nation’s high-quality development."

Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said Chung “has rich experience in the field of innovation and technology.”

“Under her leadership, the HKSTPC will continue to support the development of local I&T enterprises, cultivating a more vibrant I&T ecosystem,” Sun said.

HKSTP welcomes the appointment of Chung as chairman of its Board of Directors, praising her extensive multinational corporate management and governance experience.

It added that under Chai’s chairmanship, the number of companies in the park rose from about 600 to nearly 2,600. The corporation also nurtured 13 unicorns, while 22 tenants were listed and raised about HK$168 billion in total.

Chai has been appointed chairman of the dedicated company for the San Tin Technopole and will continue to advise on Hong Kong’s innovation and technology development.

The government also appointed Philip Chiu Wai-yan and Helen Meng Mei-ling as new board members.

Seven incumbent members — Conrad Chan Che-chung, Dilys Chau Suet-fung, Susanna Hui Hon-hing, Timothy Leung Chi-pong, Dr Samson Tam Wai-ho, Phoebe Tse Siu-ling and Eunice Yung Hoi-yan — have been reappointed for two years.

The terms of Stephanie Ma Kwai-yee and Daryl Ng Win-kong will expire on June 30.

(Updated at 3.17pm)