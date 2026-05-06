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NEWS

Civil Aid Services carried more than luggage in Wang Fuk Court’s homecoming climb

NEWS
1 hour ago
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For the residents of Wang Fuk Court, the 15-day home return journey carried both physical and emotional strain but the Civil Aid Services (CAS) ensured their steps never stood alone amid the heavy memories. 

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The first round of the government’s return program concluded on Monday, allowing 1,674 households, totaling 6,265 residents, to retrieve their belongings from their units across the seven fire-ravaged buildings. 

As part of a cross-department effort, the CAS mobilized about 150 members daily, carrying not just residents’ belongings, but the weight of grief. 

“Every household has its own struggle,” CAS chief staff officer Leung Kwun-hong said in an interview with Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard. 

Expressing commitment to address the needs of people, Leung revealed that their mission is to serve residents’ needs throughout the entire journey. 

He noted that the CAS members held a “no free hand” principle, helping residents with their heavy suitcases, valuables and necessities during the climb, hoping to ease their physical burden. 

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“It’s already hard to walk over the heavy memories,” Leung said. "So the least we can do is to give them a lift, helping them retrieve what matters most." 

He recounted a heartwarming scene where all departments, including the police, firemen, and CAS, stayed close to an elderly woman throughout the whole journey. 

“When she finally reached the ground, she walked from person to person, shaking hands,” he said. 

He also added that the “TalkWithMe Group”, which was established last year to offer emotional and mental support for frontline members, had deployed 50 members to assist residents alongside on-site social workers and psychologists. 

He expressed gratitude to the members for their efforts, adding that their engagement reflected significant team spirit. 

He also thanked Deputy Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk Wing-hing for leading the inter-department working group that enabled smooth cooperation in serving residents. 

“It’s not about the objects,” said Lee, a hairstylist and CAS member, who volunteered for the program immediately after learning about it. 

After accompanying residents back to their units, he reflected that the residents' wishes are not simply about the valuables but the desire to return to ordinary life. 

He shared an experience where he was exhausted from going back and forth to a high-floor unit, but the cheers from residents became his motivation to continue. 

Despite soaking in sweat after carrying a 30kg bundle of silverware down, he described the work as "definitely worth it,” noting that a simple "thank you" from residents is something he will never forget.

Wang Fuk CourtCivil Aid Services

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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