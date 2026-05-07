Wang Fuk Court online meetings face backlash over limited spots

Complaints are mounting as the government-appointed administrator, Hop On Management, capped attendance at two online meetings meant to address Wang Fuk Court residents' concerns after the fire.

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The company announced yesterday that two 120-minute online sessions on May 12 and 20 will be hosted to explain the owners' corporation's fiscal status and refund arrangements for major maintenance funds, including a Q&A session

Notably, the assessment of the current condition and repair works for the only undamaged Wang Chi House will be covered.

However, it is stated that only up to two homeowners from each household can attend either one of the meetings on a "first-come, first-served" basis, with no disclosed total quota.

The digital format immediately drew concerns from residents, with one pointing to elderly owners' unfamiliarity with online tools. The resident further highlighted that one of the sessions falls on a weekday afternoon

"Attending these meetings should be a right rather than a privilege. There should be no limiting quota," she said, criticizing the lack of proper communication channels between management and owners.

Some residents also voice concerns over Hop On's rule forbidding any recording, copying, or sharing of briefing materials, questioning how residents could discuss the information with family if nothing could be shared.

Lee, a flat owner at Wang Kin House, flagged the challenges in joining the meetings — especially finding a place with a stable internet connection for residents without a computer at home.

Expecting many questions to be raised during the meeting, he described the arrangement as a lack of consideration if only the management company gets the microphone.

Tai Po district councilor Lo Hiu-fung urged Hop On to provide hands-on support, especially for seniors. “Even if it means assigning staff to answer questions in person — that’s what they need to handle,” he said.

In addition, he suggested a flexible Q&A session, noting that a follow-up should be offered for questions that can't be answered on the spot.

Residents are also calling for a full owners' corporation meeting to get a clear picture of the building's condition and related repair costs before June 30 — the deadline to decide whether to sell their units.