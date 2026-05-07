logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Wang Fuk Court online meetings face backlash over limited spots

NEWS
13 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File photo)
(File photo)

Complaints are mounting as the government-appointed administrator, Hop On Management, capped attendance at two online meetings meant to address Wang Fuk Court residents' concerns after the fire. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The company announced yesterday that two 120-minute online sessions on May 12 and 20 will be hosted to explain the owners' corporation's fiscal status and refund arrangements for major maintenance funds, including a Q&A session 

Notably, the assessment of the current condition and repair works for the only undamaged Wang Chi House will be covered. 

However, it is stated that only up to two homeowners from each household can attend either one of the meetings on a "first-come, first-served" basis, with no disclosed total quota. 

The digital format immediately drew concerns from residents, with one pointing to elderly owners' unfamiliarity with online tools. The resident further highlighted that one of the sessions falls on a weekday afternoon

"Attending these meetings should be a right rather than a privilege. There should be no limiting quota," she said, criticizing the lack of proper communication channels between management and owners. 

Some residents also voice concerns over Hop On's rule forbidding any recording, copying, or sharing of briefing materials, questioning how residents could discuss the information with family if nothing could be shared. 

Lee, a flat owner at Wang Kin House, flagged the challenges in joining the meetings — especially finding a place with a stable internet connection for residents without a computer at home. 

Expecting many questions to be raised during the meeting, he described the arrangement as a lack of consideration if only the management company gets the microphone. 

Tai Po district councilor Lo Hiu-fung urged Hop On to provide hands-on support, especially for seniors.  “Even if it means assigning staff to answer questions in person — that’s what they need to handle,” he said.

In addition, he suggested a flexible Q&A session, noting that a follow-up should be offered for questions that can't be answered on the spot. 

Residents are also calling for a full owners' corporation meeting to get a clear picture of the building's condition and related repair costs before June 30 — the deadline to decide whether to sell their units.

Wang Fuk CourtTai PoHop On

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
Inspector defends advance notice for site checks at Wang Fuk Court hearing
NEWS
18 hours ago
Civil Aid Services carried more than luggage in Wang Fuk Court’s homecoming climb
NEWS
23 hours ago
Wang Fuk Court residents exempted from 2025/26 tax bills
NEWS
04-05-2026 17:08 HKT
File Photo
Wang Fuk Court residents' return continues amid tears and uncertain futures
NEWS
03-05-2026 21:11 HKT
Govt confident in buyout plan for Wang Chi House, sets 75pc owner approval threshold
NEWS
02-05-2026 16:32 HKT
Wang Fuk Court residents question costly demolition plan upon return
NEWS
02-05-2026 13:41 HKT
Soot-stained photos and lost memories: Wang Fuk Court residents face fire's aftermath
NEWS
01-05-2026 17:27 HKT
Elderly residents struggle as lifts remain off in fire-damaged Tai Po building
NEWS
01-05-2026 11:40 HKT
(File photo)
URA official confesses no bid-rigging vetting in maintenance tenders at Tai Po fire enquiry
NEWS
30-04-2026 16:23 HKT
Wang Fuk Court resident allowed to revisit flat after finding others’ belongings inside
NEWS
30-04-2026 13:56 HKT
logo
(Video) Woman falls to death after safety rope snaps on cliff swing ride in Sichuan scenic spot
CHINA
06-05-2026 03:03 HKT
(file photo)
23-year-old Filipino woman dies after collapsing in Tsim Sha Tsui guesthouse
NEWS
21 hours ago
(File photo)
Tonkatsu chain Ca-Tu-Ya goes dark across Hong Kong, exit suspected
NEWS
05-05-2026 16:48 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.