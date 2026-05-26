John Lee calls on teachers to integrate technology and AI into lessons

With Hong Kong pushing toward the integrated development of education, technology and talent, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has called on teachers to actively embrace artificial language in the classroom.

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Lee made the remarks at a teacher awards ceremony on Tuesday, where he stressed the vital mission of educators in helping students develop correct values and moral character.

“The fundamental requirements as a good teacher include upholding the professional belief, morality, rich knowledge, and empathy and passion to care,” said Lee.

Aligning with the nation's 15th Five-Year Plan, he said the city is building itself into an international innovation and technology center and has formed a committee to cultivate a new generation with a global vision and innovative thinking.

The city leader stressed that learning opportunities are not limited to classrooms, suggesting that teachers utilize technology and artificial intelligence to enhance classroom interaction and students' self-directed learning abilities.

He added that the government has been continuously strengthening the professional competence of teachers through diversified professional development courses and activities, while expanding their international vision.

Lee concluded by encouraging teachers to uphold professional values, stay true to their educational mission, and continue nurturing talent.